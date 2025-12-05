ספריית חברות
Garmin
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של טכנולוג מידע ב-Garmin מגיעה ל-$58K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Garmin. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Garmin
Technical Support Specialist
Salem, OR
סה״כ לשנה
$58K
דרגה
L2
משכורת בסיס
$58K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
2 שנים
שנות ניסיון
2 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Garmin?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור טכנולוג מידע ב-Garmin עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $73,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Garmin עבור תפקיד טכנולוג מידע הוא $58,000.

