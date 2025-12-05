ספריית חברות
פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Garmin נע בין $91.9K ל-year עבור Software Engineer I לבין $209K ל-year עבור Staff Software Engineer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$95.3K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Garmin. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Software Engineer I
(רמת כניסה)
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Garmin in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $208,930. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Garmin עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $92,500.

