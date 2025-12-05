פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Garmin נע בין $91.9K ל-year עבור Software Engineer I לבין $209K ל-year עבור Staff Software Engineer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$95.3K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Garmin. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
