Garmin
Garmin מהנדס חשמל שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Garmin. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$82.1K - $97.3K
Taiwan
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$72.3K$82.1K$97.3K$103K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Garmin?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חשמל ב-Garmin in Taiwan עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של NT$3,143,557. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Garmin עבור תפקיד מהנדס חשמל in Taiwan הוא NT$2,214,158.

