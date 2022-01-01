Company Directory
StockX
StockX Salaries

StockX's salary ranges from $85,570 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $472,625 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of StockX. Last updated: 10/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $174K
Product Manager
Median $165K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

96 61
96 61
Data Scientist
$473K
Marketing
$106K
Product Designer
$85.6K
Technical Program Manager
$169K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At StockX, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at StockX is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $472,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StockX is $169,150.

