Software Engineer compensation in United States at StockX ranges from $236K per year for Senior Software Engineer to $257K per year for Technical Lead. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $174K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for StockX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$236K
$162K
$65.5K
$9.3K
Technical Lead
$257K
$187K
$52K
$18.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At StockX, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)