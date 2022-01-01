Company Directory
Drizly
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Drizly Salaries

Drizly's salary ranges from $132,660 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $351,750 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Drizly. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $170K
Product Manager
Median $225K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $261K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Data Science Manager
$352K
Data Scientist
$133K
Marketing Operations
$246K
Product Designer
$162K
Sales
$234K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Drizly er Gagnavísindastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $351,750. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Drizly er $229,413.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Drizly

Related Companies

  • FASHIONPHILE
  • Jane
  • Daily Harvest
  • The Mom Project
  • Tradesy
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources