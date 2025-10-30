Company Directory
Drizly
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Drizly Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in United States package at Drizly totals $163K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Drizly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Drizly
Senior Partnerships Manager
Boston, MA
Total per annum
$163K
Level
-
Base salary
$118K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Drizly?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Drizly in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drizly for the Sales role in United States is $163,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Drizly

Related Companies

  • FASHIONPHILE
  • Jane
  • Daily Harvest
  • The Mom Project
  • Tradesy
  • See all companies →

Other Resources