Product Manager compensation in United States at StockX totals $280K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $165K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for StockX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$280K
$175K
$100K
$5K
Product Manager Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At StockX, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)