StockX
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

StockX Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at StockX totals $230K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for StockX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/31/2025

Median Package
company icon
StockX
Senior Software Engineering Manager
Detroit, MI
Total per annum
$230K
Level
Senior Software Engineering Manager
Base salary
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
12 Years
What are the career levels at StockX?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At StockX, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at StockX in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $505,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StockX for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $210,000.

