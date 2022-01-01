Company Directory
Dropbox
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Dropbox Salaries

Dropbox's salary ranges from $85,576 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $884,238 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dropbox. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC1 $177K
IC2 $262K
IC3 $357K
IC4 $489K
IC5 $642K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Designer
IC1 $167K
IC2 $207K
IC3 $283K
IC4 $367K
IC5 $385K

Interaction Designer

UX Designer

Product Manager
IC2 $202K
IC3 $270K
IC4 $358K
IC5 $502K
IC6 $740K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Software Engineering Manager
M3 $443K
M4 $470K
M5 $600K
M6 $884K
Data Scientist
IC2 $174K
IC3 $246K
IC4 $276K
Marketing
IC3 $170K
IC4 $205K
IC5 $281K
Technical Program Manager
IC3 $253K
IC4 $314K
Recruiter
IC3 $154K
IC4 $212K
UX Researcher
Median $240K
Product Design Manager
Median $426K
Program Manager
Median $157K
Sales
Median $180K
Solution Architect
Median $171K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Administrative Assistant
$104K
Business Operations
$191K
Business Operations Manager
$151K
Business Analyst
$198K
Business Development
$428K
Chief of Staff
$111K
Corporate Development
$134K
Customer Service
$85.6K
Data Analyst
$197K
Data Science Manager
$667K
Financial Analyst
$96.5K
Graphic Designer
$222K
Hardware Engineer
$308K
Human Resources
$343K
Information Technologist (IT)
$145K
Legal
$196K
Marketing Operations
$180K
Partner Manager
$98.6K
Sales Engineer
$365K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$319K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Dropbox este Manager Inginerie Software at the M6 level cu o compensație totală anuală de $884,238. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Dropbox este $242,822.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dropbox

Related Companies

  • Roku
  • Telenav
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies →

Other Resources