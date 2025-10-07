Interaction Designer compensation in United States at Dropbox ranges from $371K per year for IC4 to $322K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$371K
$206K
$121K
$44.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)