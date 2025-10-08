Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States at Dropbox totals $326K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $307K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
IC3
$326K
$197K
$100K
$29.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)