Data Engineer compensation in United States at Dropbox ranges from $165K per year for IC1 to $272K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $260K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dropbox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
$165K
$135K
$20.8K
$10.1K
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$272K
$177K
$69.4K
$25.9K
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dropbox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)