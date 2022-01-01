Pinterest Salaries

Company Directory
Pinterest's salary ranges from $55,210 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $1,154,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pinterest. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC13 $213K
IC14 $329K
IC15 $412K
IC16 $673K
IC17 $898K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $205K
L4 $242K
L5 $360K
L6 $447K
Software Engineering Manager
M15 $424K
M16 $569K
M17 $818K
M18 $1.15M

Product Manager
M14 $303K
M15 $402K
M16 $499K
Product Designer
L4 $197K
L5 $374K
L6 $454K

UX Designer

Sales
Median $204K

Account Manager

Technical Program Manager
Median $265K
Business Analyst
Median $163K
Data Analyst
Median $300K
Financial Analyst
Median $152K
Project Manager
Median $156K
UX Researcher
Median $275K
Business Operations
Median $213K
Data Science Manager
Median $525K
Marketing
Median $261K
Program Manager
Median $174K
Human Resources
Median $160K
Accountant
$715K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations Manager
$176K
Business Development
$157K
Chief of Staff
$211K
Corporate Development
$896K
Customer Service
$56.5K
Graphic Designer
$196K
Information Technologist (IT)
$55.2K
Legal
$117K
Marketing Operations
$214K
Partner Manager
$91.6K
Product Design Manager
$249K
Recruiter
$76.2K
Sales Engineer
$219K
Total Rewards
$283K
Venture Capitalist
$159K
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

17%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 17% vests in the 3rd-YR (4.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Pinterest, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pinterest is Software Engineering Manager at the M18 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,154,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pinterest is $248,750.

Other Resources