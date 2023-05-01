Company Directory
Ceres
Ceres Salaries

Ceres's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $179,100 for a Software Engineer at the high-end.

$160K

Biomedical Engineer
$52.3K
Data Scientist
$65.2K
Software Engineer
$179K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Ceres is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ceres is $65,162.

