Coinbase
Coinbase Salaries

Coinbase's salary ranges from $69,345 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $1,186,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coinbase. Last updated: 9/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC3 $206K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $398K
IC6 $556K
IC7 $748K
IC8 $1.19M

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Product Manager
IC3 $191K
IC4 $237K
IC5 $370K
IC6 $507K
IC7 $793K
Product Designer
IC3 $171K
IC5 $305K
IC6 $423K

Interaction Designer

UX Designer

Data Scientist
IC3 $178K
IC4 $216K
IC5 $402K
IC6 $480K
Technical Program Manager
IC5 $314K
IC6 $366K
IC7 $476K
IC8 $933K
Software Engineering Manager
M6 $560K
M7 $772K
Cybersecurity Analyst
IC4 $200K
IC5 $285K
IC7 $474K
Human Resources
IC5 $195K
IC6 $268K
IC7 $257K
Marketing
IC5 $200K
IC6 $270K

Product Marketing Manager

Program Manager
IC4 $163K
IC5 $193K
Project Manager
IC5 $213K
IC6 $346K
Financial Analyst
Median $214K
Data Analyst
Median $175K
Business Development
Median $477K
Legal
Median $526K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $240K
Data Science Manager
Median $380K
Administrative Assistant
$143K
Business Operations
$200K
Business Analyst
$263K
Customer Service
$69.3K
Customer Service Operations
$135K
Customer Success
$352K
Management Consultant
$335K
Marketing Operations
$550K
Recruiter
$228K
Sales
$213K
Solution Architect
$219K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

UX Researcher
Median $262K
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Coinbase, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% quarterly)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Coinbase, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coinbase is Software Engineer at the IC8 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,186,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coinbase is $268,745.

