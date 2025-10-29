Unternehmensverzeichnis
Blitz
Blitz Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Blitz beläuft sich auf $145K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Blitzs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Blitz
Software Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$145K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Blitz?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Blitz in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $188,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Blitz für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $145,000.

