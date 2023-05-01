Adresář Společností
Ceres
Ceres Platy

Rozsah platů Ceres se pohybuje od $52,260 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Biomedicínský inženýr na spodním konci do $179,100 pro Softwarový inženýr na horním konci.

$160K

Biomedicínský inženýr
$52.3K
Datový vědec
$65.2K
Softwarový inženýr
$179K

FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Ceres je Softwarový inženýr at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $179,100. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Ceres je $65,162.

