← Company Directory
ZT Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ZT Systems Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $7,200

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Flat $50,000. ZT Systems provides all full-time employees with Life and AD&D Insurance through Prudential at no cost.

  • Life Insurance

    Flat $50,000. ZT Systems provides all full-time employees with Life and AD&D Insurance through Prudential at no cost.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term Disability coverage with 66% of weekly earning up to $2,500 per week. y Long Term Disability coverage with 60% of pre-disability earnings, up to $10,000 per month.

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Pet Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

    • Home
  • Business Travel Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $10,000/year to cover tuition, fees, and books.

    • Other
  • Paid Family Leave

    ZT Systems provides employees 66 2/3% of their weekly salary up to $1,000 per week for up to 12 weeks. Leave must be used to care for yourself or for a child regardless of age, sibling, grandparent, grandchild, parent-in-law, foster parent, any individual related by blood, or any other individual with a close association equivalent to a family relationship.

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ZT Systems

    Related Companies

    • MeridianLink
    • LogMeIn
    • Avanade
    • Verifone
    • InvestCloud
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources