Health Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Flat $50,000. ZT Systems provides all full-time employees with Life and AD&D Insurance through Prudential at no cost.

Life Insurance Flat $50,000. ZT Systems provides all full-time employees with Life and AD&D Insurance through Prudential at no cost.

Disability Insurance Short Term Disability coverage with 66% of weekly earning up to $2,500 per week. y Long Term Disability coverage with 60% of pre-disability earnings, up to $10,000 per month.

Unique Perk Paid Family Leave - ZT Systems provides employees 66 2/3% of their weekly salary up to $1,000 per week for up to 12 weeks. Leave must be used to care for yourself or for a child regardless of age, sibling, grandparent, grandchild, parent-in-law, foster parent, any individual related by blood, or any other individual with a close association equivalent to a family relationship.

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement $10,000/year to cover tuition, fees, and books.

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer