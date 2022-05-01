← Company Directory
ZT Systems
ZT Systems Salaries

ZT Systems's salary ranges from $76,615 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $130,650 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ZT Systems. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $102K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $115K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $106K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

Information Technologist (IT)
$76.6K
Solution Architect
$80.2K
Technical Program Manager
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ZT Systems is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZT Systems is $103,750.

