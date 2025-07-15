Software Engineer compensation in United States at ZoomInfo ranges from $103K per year for L1 to $273K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $149K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ZoomInfo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$103K
$90.3K
$10.8K
$2.2K
L2
$128K
$111K
$11.4K
$5.2K
L3
$171K
$140K
$19.7K
$10.6K
L4
$210K
$167K
$29.4K
$12.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At ZoomInfo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title