ZF Group
ZF Group Salaries

ZF Group's salary ranges from $33,373 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $174,125 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ZF Group. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $89.1K

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $92K
Technical Program Manager
Median $125K

Controls Engineer
$48.2K
Data Science Manager
$166K
Data Scientist
$87.2K
Hardware Engineer
$33.4K
Product Designer
$105K
Project Manager
$142K
Sales
$174K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$85.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ZF Group is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZF Group is $98,260.

