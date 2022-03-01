← Company Directory
AVL
AVL Salaries

AVL's salary ranges from $6,881 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $119,400 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AVL. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Administrative Assistant
$24.6K
Data Science Manager
$96.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$119K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

39 20
39 20
Product Designer
$6.9K
Project Manager
$33.7K
Software Engineer
$19.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$94.5K
Technical Program Manager
$95.4K
The highest paying role reported at AVL is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AVL is $64,094.

