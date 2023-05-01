← Company Directory
Zaxby's
Zaxby's Salaries

Zaxby's's salary ranges from $25,085 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United States at the low-end to $100,500 for a Software Engineer in Venezuela at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zaxby's. Last updated: 1/18/2025

The highest paying role reported at Zaxby's is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zaxby's is $62,792.

