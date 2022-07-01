← Company Directory
Zapata Computing
    About

    Our scientists help industry-leading companies understand — and capitalize on — the capabilities of quantum computing today, and the possibilities of quantum computing tomorrow. With Fortune Global 1000 companies, we are developing solutions for a wide range of industries including chemistry, logistics, finance, oil and gas, aviation, pharmaceuticals and materials. Zapata's quantum platform Orquestra(R) combines a powerful software platform and quantum algorithm libraries to deliver real-world advances in computational power for applications — particularly in machine learning, optimization and chemistry. Orquestra enables users to compose quantum workflows and orchestrate their execution across classical and quantum technologies.

    http://zapatacomputing.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

