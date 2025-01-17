← Company Directory
Yubi
Yubi Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Yubi totals ₹5.82M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yubi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Yubi
associate director - product management
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹5.82M
Level
Associate Director
Base
₹5.11M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹702K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Yubi?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Yubi, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Yubi in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹15,122,448. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yubi for the Product Manager role in India is ₹5,777,251.

