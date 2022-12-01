← Company Directory
Yubi
Yubi Salaries

Yubi's salary ranges from $31,052 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $96,341 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Yubi. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $38.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $68.3K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $96.3K

Data Scientist
Median $31.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Yubi, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Yubi is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $96,341. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yubi is $53,328.

Other Resources