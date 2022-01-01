← Company Directory
Xperi
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Xperi Salaries

Xperi's salary ranges from $38,125 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $202,980 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Xperi. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $38.1K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$77.9K
Product Manager
$128K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Program Manager
$73.4K
Sales Engineer
$203K
Software Engineering Manager
$95.2K
Solution Architect
$131K
Technical Program Manager
$199K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Xperi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Xperi is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $202,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xperi is $111,601.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Xperi

Related Companies

  • Republic Services
  • Cerner
  • Sprint
  • Best Buy
  • Citizens
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources