Claim Your Company
The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Xperi totals $235K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xperi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Xperi
Software Engineering Manager
San Jose, CA
Total per year
$235K
Level
L3
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
16 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Xperi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Xperi in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $351,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xperi for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $235,000.

