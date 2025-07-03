The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Xperi totals $235K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xperi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025
At Xperi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
FAQ
What is the highest Software Engineering Manager salary at Xperi in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Xperi in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $351,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Xperi Software Engineering Manager employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xperi for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $235,000.