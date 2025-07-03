Company Directory
The average Program Manager total compensation in United States at Xperi ranges from $59.1K to $84K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xperi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$67.2K - $79.6K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$59.1K$67.2K$79.6K$84K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Xperi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Xperi in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $83,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xperi for the Program Manager role in United States is $59,130.

Other Resources