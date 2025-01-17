← Company Directory
Wunderman Thompson
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Wunderman Thompson Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Costa Rica package at Wunderman Thompson totals CRC 14.75M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wunderman Thompson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Wunderman Thompson
Junior Software Developer
San Jose, SJ, Costa Rica
Total per year
CRC 14.75M
Level
L3
Base
CRC 14.75M
Stock (/yr)
CRC 0
Bonus
CRC 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Wunderman Thompson?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CRC 15.36M+ (sometimes CRC 153.6M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Wunderman Thompson in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 16,219,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wunderman Thompson for the Software Engineer role in Costa Rica is CRC 14,745,168.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Wunderman Thompson

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources