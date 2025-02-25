← Company Directory
Workday
  Salaries
  Business Operations Manager

  All Business Operations Manager Salaries

Workday Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at Workday ranges from PLN 208K to PLN 291K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Workday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 225K - PLN 262K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 208KPLN 225KPLN 262KPLN 291K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Workday sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 291,060. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Workday for the Business Operations Manager role is PLN 207,900.

