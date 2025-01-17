All Solution Architect Salaries
Solution Architect compensation in United States at Wipro ranges from $199K per year for Solution Architect to $152K per year for Senior Solution Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $152K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wipro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Solution Architect
$199K
$191K
$0
$8K
Senior Solution Architect
$152K
$152K
$0
$0
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
