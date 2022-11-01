Company Directory
Wheels Up
Wheels Up Salaries

Wheels Up's salary ranges from $144,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $376,875 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Product Manager
$274K
Project Manager
$162K

Software Engineering Manager
$377K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wheels Up is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $376,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wheels Up is $217,663.

