Whatfix
Whatfix Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Whatfix totals ₹6.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Whatfix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
Whatfix
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹6.01M
Level
L6
Base
₹4.51M
Stock (/yr)
₹802K
Bonus
₹702K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Whatfix?

₹13.76M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Whatfix in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,271,697. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Whatfix for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹5,497,196.

