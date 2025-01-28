← Company Directory
Whatfix
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Whatfix Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at Whatfix totals ₹1.44M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Whatfix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Whatfix
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.44M
Level
L3
Base
₹1.34M
Stock (/yr)
₹103K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Whatfix?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Whatfix in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,697,202. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Whatfix for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,338,586.

