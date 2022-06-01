← Company Directory
CloudFactory
CloudFactory Salaries

CloudFactory's salary ranges from $7,689 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Kenya at the low-end to $54,662 for a Product Designer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CloudFactory. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$54.7K
Product Manager
$19.9K
Project Manager
$7.7K
Software Engineer
$19.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CloudFactory is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $54,662. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CloudFactory is $19,878.

Other Resources