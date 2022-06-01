← Company Directory
CloudFactory
    CloudFactory is a global leader in combining people and technology to provide workforce solutions for machine learning and business process optimization. Our professionally managed and trained teams work with high accuracy using virtually any tool. We process millions of tasks a day for innovators including Microsoft, GoSpotCheck, Hummingbird Technologies, Ibotta, and Luminar.We exist to create meaningful work for one million talented people in developing nations, so we can earn, learn, and serve our way to become leaders worth following. We’re on four continents, with offices in the U.K., U.S., Nepal, and Kenya. To learn more, visit www.cloudfactory.com.

    http://cloudfactory.com
    2010
    3,000
    $500M-$1B
