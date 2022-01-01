← Company Directory
WeWork
WeWork Salaries

WeWork's salary ranges from $7,634 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $326,333 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WeWork. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L2 $139K
L3 $164K
L4 $206K
L5 $248K
L6 $385K
L7 $326K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
L4 $152K
L5 $235K
L6 $250K
Software Engineering Manager
L6 $363K
L7 $298K
Product Designer
Median $180K
Accountant
$269K
Business Operations Manager
$151K
Business Analyst
$141K
Corporate Development
$131K
Customer Service
$7.6K
Data Scientist
$218K
Human Resources
$59.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$217K
Legal
$107K
Marketing
$98.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$114K
Program Manager
$82.4K
Project Manager
$95.5K
Recruiter
$40.9K
Sales
$18.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$164K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At WeWork, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WeWork is Software Engineer at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $326,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WeWork is $157,703.

