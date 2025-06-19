WeWork Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at WeWork ranges from $152K per year for L4 to $250K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WeWork's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Associate Product Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L4 Product Manager $152K $142K $3.6K $6.1K L5 Senior Product Manager $221K $184K $15K $21.6K L6 Product Lead $250K $242K $0 $8.4K View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At WeWork, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.32 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at WeWork ?

