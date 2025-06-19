← Company Directory
WeWork
WeWork Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at WeWork ranges from $152K per year for L4 to $250K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $250K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WeWork's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Product Manager
$152K
$142K
$3.6K
$6.1K
L5
Senior Product Manager
$221K
$184K
$15K
$21.6K
L6
Product Lead
$250K
$242K
$0
$8.4K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At WeWork, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at WeWork in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $317,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WeWork for the Product Manager role in United States is $185,000.

Other Resources