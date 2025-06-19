Software Engineer compensation in United States at WeWork ranges from $127K per year for L2 to $326K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WeWork's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$127K
$113K
$10K
$4.2K
L3
$164K
$144K
$7.7K
$12.1K
L4
$202K
$177K
$17.5K
$7.5K
L5
$248K
$202K
$28.7K
$17.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At WeWork, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title