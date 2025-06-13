← Company Directory
WePay
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

WePay Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at WePay totals $361K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WePay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
WePay
Software Engineering Manager
Palo Alto, CA
Total per year
$361K
Level
-
Base
$216K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$145K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at WePay?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at WePay in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $450,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WePay for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $395,000.

Other Resources