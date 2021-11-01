← Company Directory
ID.me
ID.me Salaries

ID.me's salary ranges from $41,392 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $295,250 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ID.me. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $295K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $207K
Product Manager
Median $216K
Customer Service
$41.4K
Sales
$251K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At ID.me, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ID.me is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $295,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ID.me is $215,500.

