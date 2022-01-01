← Company Directory
BitGo
BitGo Salaries

BitGo's salary ranges from $110,445 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $221,100 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BitGo. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $208K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $198K
Customer Service
$133K
Customer Success
$119K
Geological Engineer
$119K
Product Designer
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
Solution Architect
$110K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At BitGo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BitGo is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BitGo is $141,605.

Other Resources