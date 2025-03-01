← Company Directory
BitGo
BitGo Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Singapore at BitGo ranges from SGD 165K to SGD 235K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BitGo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 187K - SGD 213K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 165KSGD 187KSGD 213KSGD 235K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 213K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At BitGo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at BitGo in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 234,922. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BitGo for the Product Designer role in Singapore is SGD 165,242.

