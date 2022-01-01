← Company Directory
Socure
Socure Salaries

Socure's salary ranges from $41,008 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $337,305 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Socure. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $210K
Software Engineer
Median $220K
Product Manager
Median $41K

Business Operations
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Marketing
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
$337K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Socure, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Socure is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $337,305. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Socure is $149,250.

Other Resources