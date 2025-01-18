← Company Directory
Waymo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Research Scientist

Waymo Research Scientist Salaries

Research Scientist compensation in United States at Waymo ranges from $$214K per year to $$471K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $310K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Waymo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$315K
$195K
$99.2K
$20.4K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
WMU

At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Waymo in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $471,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Waymo for the Research Scientist role in United States is $323,000.

