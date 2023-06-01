Wasserman Digital Design & Technology is a department of Wasserman that specializes in creating exceptional digital experiences for B2B and B2C clients. They have expertise in strategy, planning, designing, development, and management of websites, e-commerce sites, and related systems. They have a proprietary set of systems, tools, and methodologies to efficiently achieve objectives for their clients. Their core team members have been working on websites and e-commerce for 20 years. They engage in projects that have multiple levels of complexity and their engagements typically fall under one of six categories.