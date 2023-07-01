Vyv is a health technology company that has developed antimicrobial light technology for various applications. Their proprietary LED technology is safe for continuous use around people, pets, and plants. It can be found in healthcare facilities, travel industry, food and pharmaceutical manufacturing, retail, and public buildings. The technology is also embedded in products like shower lights and elevator buttons to prevent mold growth. Testing has shown significant reductions in viruses and bacteria on hard surfaces. However, it is not a substitute for manual cleaning and disinfection practices.