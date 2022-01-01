← Company Directory
Volvo Car
Volvo Car Salaries

Volvo Car's salary ranges from $4,814 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $99,500 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Volvo Car. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Software Engineer
Median $59.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $72.6K
Data Scientist
Median $64K

Accountant
$24.1K
Business Analyst
$82.6K
Data Analyst
$58.7K
Hardware Engineer
$40.2K
Industrial Designer
$5.9K
Marketing
$52.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$24.9K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$96.7K
Solution Architect
$69K
Technical Writer
$4.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Volvo Car is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Volvo Car is $59,254.

